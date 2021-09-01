Manchester United transfer news: Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial could have left

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial could have left Manchester United on transfer deadline day, according to reports.

The Red Devils confirmed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus on Tuesday, while Daniel James completed a move to Leeds.

That was the only late business involving United - but there could have been more.

According to Marca, Barcelona failed with a late bid to bring Cavani to the Camp Nou.

Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford will almost certainly reduce Cavani's game time this term.

Barcelona hoped to take advantage of that situation by signing the Uruguay international, even though the club acknowledged it was always going to be difficult to agree a deal for Cavani on deadline day.

The Blaugrana sold Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, and ultimately brought in Luuk de Jong on a season-long loan.

Barcelona were exploring multiple options, though, with Cavani among the names under consideration.

Ronald Koeman wanted another centre-forward but United were always unlikely to part with the 34-year-old, who still has a big role to play despite Ronaldo's arrival.

Elsewhere, L'Equipe writes that Martial rejected the chance to leave Old Trafford before the window closed.

The signings of Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho this summer have increased the competition for places in attack.

As well as the two new boys, Martial will be battling with Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Cavani and Jesse Lingard for a place in the forward line, plus Paul Pogba if he is deployed on the left.

Lyon tried to sign Martial on deadline day, according to the respected French publication, but the 25-year-old turned down the opportunity.

The forward is under contract at Old Trafford until 2024 and wants to fight for his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

The United boss certainly cannot complain about a lack of attacking options this season.

The embarrassment of riches at his disposal means Solskjaer is under pressure to win his first piece of silverware as United manager.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 best Premier League signings this summer

TRANSFERS 12 terrible free signings that didn't live up to their billing

PREMIER LEAGUE KITS Every home and away shirt released so far