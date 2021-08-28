Manchester United transfer news: No plans to sell Edinson Cavani

Manchester United have no intention of selling Edinson Cavani, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's imminent return to the club, according to reports.

Ronaldo is set to re-sign for United after 12 years away, a move which would put Cavani's place up front under threat.

Cavani - who is yet to make an appearance in 2021/22, having taken a prolonged break following his exertions at the Copa America - signed a new contract this summer, extending his stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

The Uruguayan scored 16 goals in all competitions in 2020/21, marking himself out as a key player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - and Manchester Evening News are reporting that United plan to keep hold him.

There can be almost no doubt that Ronaldo will lead the line for Solskjaer's side, likely joining Jadon Sancho - United's most expensive signing of the transfer window - and Marcus Rashford in an ideal front three.

Ronaldo, now 35, left United for Real Madrid in 2009, having scored 117 goals in 290 games. He signed for Juventus in the summer of 2018.

The Portugal captain has since gone on to cement his status as one of the game's all-time greats - the outright GOAT, perhaps, but let's not start a war...

If it wasn't already, this looks likely to prove to be Cavani's last season at Old Trafford. The 34-year-old had been strongly linked with a return to South America with Boca Juniors before agreeing to sign a new deal.

