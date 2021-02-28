Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid could listen to offers for Raphael Varane

Real Madrid could listen to offers for Manchester United transfer target Raphael Varane this summer, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are said to be on the lookout for a new central defender ahead of next season.

Tyrone Mings, Jules Kounde and Sergio Ramos are just some of the names who have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Varane is another who has been mentioned as a potential target for the Red Devils, who are keen to secure a long-term partner for Harry Maguire in the heart of the backline.

And United’s chances of landing the France international have been handed a boost.

According to AS , Madrid will be forced to listen to offers for Varane unless talks over a new contract are concluded before the summer.

The centre-back has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2011 and has a decision to make over his long-term future.

Varane has been hugely successful in the Spanish capital, winning three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues in the last decade.

His current contract runs until 2022, and Madrid are not willing to risk him leaving on a free transfer at the end of next term.

The player and the club have held talks over a new deal but nothing has been concluded as the summer window gets closer.

As such, United’s chances of bringing the 27-year-old to Manchester may have risen.

Solskjaer will hope that Varane fancies a new challenge after 10 years at Madrid.

If los Blancos do decide to cash in on the defender this summer, they will hold out for around £61m.

United are not the only club keeping tabs on the situation, with PSG, Chelsea and Juventus also mentioned as potential destinations for the World Cup winner.

Solskjaer’s side return to Premier League action against Chelsea on Sunday.

