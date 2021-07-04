Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid want Donny van de Beek as part of Raphael Varane deal

Donny van de Beek could be used as a bargaining chip in Manchester United’s efforts to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer, say reports.

The France international is a major target for the Red Devils and looks set to leave the Spanish capital with one year left on his contract at the Bernabeu.

According to the Sun, the centre-back is valued at £50 million by Real Madrid, but Van de Beek could be included in a deal to get the price down.

Real are keen on taking the Dutchman on loan for a season with the obligation to sign him a year later, an option that may well tempt United after Van de Beek struggled to make an impression in his debut season in 2020/21.

The former Ajax man scored one goal in 36 appearances in all competitions and failed to find a role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, making just four Premier League starts.

There was an expectation that swap deals might become the norm during the summer transfer window as Europe’s top clubs try to do business after a difficult financial year without gate receipts.

Although Van de Beek was signed for £35m from Ajax just a year ago, we feel confident that United fans wouldn’t be too devastated to lose him if it meant bringing in a defender of Varane’s calibre.

The Frenchman has caught the attention of PSG too, and there may never be a better opportunity to sign him, with Real needing to cash in now to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

The Merengues have shown interest in Van de Beek in the past and challenged United for his signature last summer.

Despite his indifferent debut campaign in Manchester, Van de Beek’s previous impressive form with Ajax in the Champions League - not to mention his age of 24 - make him an intriguing option to freshen up an ageing Madrid midfield.

It’s a move that could suit both parties. United last week announced that they have agreed a whopping £73m fee to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, so they’re unlikely to be in a hurry to burst the bank account with another massive fee for Varane.

