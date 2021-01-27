Manchester United v Sheffield United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Manchester United v Sheffield United live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 27 January, 8.15pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to boost their Premier League title challenge when they host Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side head into this game in fine form. Sunday’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup means United have only lost one of their 13 fixtures in all competitions, while a 2-1 win at Fulham last week extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 13 games.

United began the week at the summit of the standings and have seemingly emerged as genuine title contenders over the last couple of months, although plenty could change before the end of the campaign. For now, at least, United are in a better position than at any time since Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013.

The same cannot be said for Sheffield United, who are on course to go down as the worst team in Premier League history by points tally. Chris Wilder’s side have just five to their name at the midway point of the campaign, with a solitary victory in 19 attempts. Time is already running out for the Blades, who are 12 points adrift of safety going into the midweek round of fixtures.

Manchester United will have to make do without Facundo Pellestri, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Brandon Williams, while Marcus Rashford will need to be assessed after sustaining a knee injury. David de Gea, Fred and Bruno Fernandes are set to return to the starting XI after beginning the Liverpool game on the bench, but Edinson Cavani is likely to keep his place up front ahead of Anthony Martial.

Sheffield United will be unable to call upon the services of Sander Berge, Oli McBurnie, Ben Osborn, Jack O’Connell and Jack Robinson. Lys Mousset is carrying a knock but could be passed fit in time to feature.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

