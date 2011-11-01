Newcastle report racist incident to police

"The racist comment is wholly unacceptable. Newcastle United will not tolerate racism of any kind and will take the strongest possible action against those responsible," the club said on their website.

Sammy, 19, is the younger brother of former England Under-21 international Shola Ameobi, 30, who has played up front for Newcastle all his career.

There have been two on-field incidents of alleged racist abuse in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea and England captain John Terry and Liverpool and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez have both denied accusations levelled against them.