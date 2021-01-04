Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to allow six Manchester United players to leave in January

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will sit down with six players this month to discuss potential moves away from Old Trafford, according to The Sun.

The list includes Phil Jones, Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo on permanent deals and Dan James and Brandon Williams on loan deals. Jesse Lingard's future is also in doubt, though Solskjaer will speak to the player to discuss whether a short or long-term deal would be the best option.

Among those transfer-listed, Sergio Romero appears the most likely to leave. The Argentine goalkeeper has become something of a cult figure at Old Trafford since joining on a free transfer from Sampdoria in 2015, having provided a quality alternative to David De Gea in cup competitions over the past five seasons. He has fallen down the pecking order this year, however, after the return of Dean Henderson from his Sheffield United loan. At 33, Romero is minded to seek regular football towards the end of his career.

Central defender Jones is reportedly a target for Premier League strugglers West Brom. The England international has suffered with injuries again this season and Solskjaer is keen to remove his £75,000-a-week wages from the Old Trafford books. A move to the Hawthorns would see Jones reunited with his former Blackburn Rovers boss Sam Allardyce, who wants to add experience and quality to his West Brom back line.

Marcos Rojo is a target for Newcastle United, Sheffield United and several Spanish clubs, according to the Athletic. The Argentine hasn't played a game for the Red Devils since November 2019 after tumbling down the pecking order. He is reportedly keen to remain in England, where he has lived for the past six years.

Brandon Williams and Dan James are promising young players who Solskjaer feels may benefit from additional playing time elsewhere. Williams featured regularly for the first team last season but has found opportunities limited this campaign following the arrival of Alex Telles from Porto. Southampton and Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen are open to pursuing a loan deal this month.

Dan James has found himself under growing criticism from a section of the fanbase over the past 12-months and Solskjaer may want to provide the Welsh forward with a chance recapture the form which made him a £16m signing from Swansea in July 2019. The Norwegian is a fan of James's speed and workrate, however, and may opt to keep him as a fringe player until the end of the current season at least.

More complicated is Jesse Lingard's situation. A local lad who rose through the youth ranks to become a star at Old Trafford under previous managers now appears bereft of confidence following a string of personal issues. Now 28, it is possible Lingard never recaptures the form that made him an England regular and Solskjaer will sit down with him to discuss the best course of action. He is a much-loved member of the squad and, despite his personal issues, losing him would be a big blow to teammates.

Solskjaer has been told future spending may hinge on lowering the wage bill and generating some income from sales. United's main transfer targets according to the media - Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland - would command huge transfer fees. It's possible the Borussia Dortmund pair could both be landed if the books are in a healthy state this summer.

