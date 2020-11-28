Real Madrid transfer news: Spaniards want to partner Kylian Mbappe with Erling Haaland by 2022

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid’s top transfer target for next summer but the La Liga giants plan to move for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland in 2022, say reports.

The Norway international has been in sensational form this season, scoring 17 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions and winning the 2020 Golden Boy award.

He notched a four-goal haul against Hertha Berlin last weekend, before netting a brace against Club Brugge on Tuesday that saw him become the fastest player to reach 16 Champions League goals – after just 12 games.

Haaland has frequently been linked with Real Madrid, but a report in AS claims that the Spanish champions’ sights will be set on a move for France star Mbappe, and potentially 18-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, next summer.

SPECIAL OFFER Subscribe to FourFourTwo for just £9.99 a quarter

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said last Saturday that he can see Haaland “staying here for a long time”.

"We plan long-term with him,” he added. “We don't even take all the rumours into account”.

However, the Spanish outlet reiterates that when Dortmund completed the signing of Haaland from Salzburg in January 2019, the Bundesliga club’s board made a verbal agreement with the striker’s agent Mino Raiola to allow him to leave for €75 million in 2022.

That fee now seems something of a bargain for the 20-year-old, given his current form.

However, Madrid will not be alone in trying to secure the youngster’s signature at that point, as Juventus and Bayern Munich see him as a potential long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski respectively.

While you're here, why not subscribe to FourFourTwo? In the Black Friday sale, it's half-price – less than £3 an issue

ALSO READ

FEATURE Can Lampard's Chelsea derail Mourinho's Tottenham? 8 things to look out for in the Premier League this weekend

QUIZ Can you name every English top flight champion?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world