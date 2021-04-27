Real Madrid v Chelsea live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Real Madrid v Chelsea live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 27 April, 8pm GMT

Chelsea will take part in a Champions League semi-final for the first time since 2014 when they take on Real Madrid on Tuesday.

A 3-2 aggregate victory over Porto in the quarter-finals saw Thomas Tuchel’s side book their spot in the last four of Europe’s principal club competition. Chelsea also took a giant step towards qualifying for next season’s edition of the Champions League on Saturday, with a 1-0 win against West Ham tightening their grip on fourth place.

Tuchel has done a fine job since taking charge in January. Chelsea are a great deal more solid defensively these days, as evidenced by the fact they have kept 10 clean sheets in the Premier League since the German took the reins. That defensive resolve will be crucial if the Blues are to overcome Madrid over two legs.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were excellent in their defeat of Liverpool in the last round, but things have not gone entirely to plan since then. Madrid have dropped points in two of their last three La Liga encounters, and are now only third-favourites to win the title. Amid all the Super League furore, los Blancos are in need of a pick-me-up.

Eden Hazard is in line to be involved against his former club, but Zidane is unlikely to risk the Belgium international from the start. Vinicius will return to the starting XI after beginning Saturday's draw with Real Betis on the bench, and Toni Kroos should shake off a muscular problem in time to feature.

Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane have returned since the Liverpool tie, but Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy are all on the treatment table.

Former Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic will miss the first leg with a hamstring injury, so Jorginho and N’Golo Kante look set to resume their partnership in the centre of the park.

Reece James could come in at right wing-back with Cesar Azpilicueta returning to the right-sided centre-back role he has occupied for most of Tuchel’s tenure. Elsewhere, Werner looks set to keep his place in the starting line-up after his goal and all-round performance at the London Stadium.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

