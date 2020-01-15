Ross County sign Jordan Tillson from Exeter

Ross County have signed defensive midfielder Jordan Tillson from League Two side Exeter, pending international clearance.

The 26-year-old departs the Grecians having joined the club in 2012, making 104 appearances.

County co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell told the club website: “We are delighted to bring in somebody like Jordan, who, at 26, has had great experience in English Football.

“He came to us very well recommended and we really look forward to him joining up with the group and becoming part of our club.”