Serie B rebranded Serie bwin

MILAN - Italy´s second tier Serie B has been rebranded Serie bwin after a two-year sponsorship deal was signed on Wednesday with Austria-based internet betting firm bwin.
The deal, announced in a Serie B statement, will bring much-needed revenue to a division which has been under severe financial pressure for several years.
Serie B will run its own affairs this season after the top-flight Serie A broke away from the two-division professional league.
