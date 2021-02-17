Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 17 February, 8.00pm GMT

Two sides in contrasting domestic form go head to head as Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund meet in Spain on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash.

The Spaniards are on a nine-match winning run in all competitions and haven’t conceded a goal in their last seven games.

That form has taken Julen Lopetegui’s side to fourth in La Liga, one point behind Barcelona.

Dortmund, on the other hand, face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League next season after a run of one win in six league games left them in sixth, six points outside the top four.

The Germans topped Group F ahead of Lazio, Club Brugge and Zenit to book their spot in the knockout stages, while Sevilla finished second to Chelsea in Group E but ahead of Krasnodar and Rennes.

The only previous meeting between the two sides in European competition came in the Europa League group stage of the 2010/11 season, resulting in a 2-2 draw in Spain and a 1-0 win for Sevilla in Germany.

Sevilla’s record in the Europa League is remarkable, having won the competition a record six times, four of them coming in the last seven years.

But the Spaniards have only made it further than the last 16 in the Champions League once, when they stunned Manchester United in 2017/18.

Dortmund can rely on star striker Erling Haaland, who is joint-top scorer in the competition this season with six goals; level with Neymar, Alvaro Morata and Marcus Rashford.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

