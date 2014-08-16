Stoke seal loan deal for Chelsea's Moses
Stoke City have added Chelsea winger Victor Moses to their ranks, signing the Nigerian on a season-long loan.
Moses' arrival bolsters Mark Hughes' side further following the signings of Mame Biram Diouf, Phil Bardsley, Steve Sidwell, Bojan Krkic and Dionatan Teixeira.
He is expected to be onlooking as Stoke start their Premier League campaign at home to Aston Villa.
