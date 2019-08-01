Trending

Thursday's big transfer rumours: ANOTHER club joins chase for Wilfried Zaha

Napoli are in the hunt for Crystal Palace's talisman, according to reports 

What the papers say

The saga of the summer transfer window continues as Napoli join the hunt to snare Crystal Palace’s WilfriedZaha, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says that the Serie A side have made a £60 million bid for the winger, with their interest increased after missing out on Nicolas Pepe, who looks to be heading to Arsenal.

Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Juventus star PauloDybala, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 25-year-old was rumoured to be part of a potential swap deal, with Romelu Lukaku heading the other way.

Isaac Lihadji (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also running the rule over Marseille’s bright prospect IsaacLihadji, the Daily Mail reports. The 17-year-old forward is wanted by Barcelona but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also said to be keen on the Frenchman.

One youngster who could be leaving Old Trafford is AxelTuanzebe, with Newcastle keen on bringing in the defender according to the Daily Mail. Tuanzebe, 21, was on loan at Aston Villa last term and a deal could hinge on Harry Maguire moving from Leicester to Manchester.

ChubaAkpom could be heading back to London. The former Arsenal man helped Greek side PAOK to last year’s title and West Ham are reportedly keen on the 23-year-old.

Players to watch

Daniele Rugani: Arsenal have made a bid to bring in the 25-year-old Juventus defender on loan for two seasons, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

