Villarreal agree to sign Zapata
By app
MADRID - Villarreal have agreed to sign Colombia defender Cristian Zapata from Serie A side Udinese on a five-year contract, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.
"Zapata will join up with Villarreal CF once the Copa America in Argentina has finished," Villarreal said in a statement on their website.
The 24-year-old spent six seasons with Udinese and could play in central defence or as a full-back, they added.
Villarreal finished fourth in La Liga last season, clinching a place in the Champions League play-off round.
