Wales v Mexico live stream: how to watch the international friendly wherever you are in the world

Wales v Mexico live stream, Sky Sports Premier League, Saturday 27th March, 8pm GMT

Wales welcome Mexico to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday evening for an international friendly sandwiched between two important fixtures.

Gareth Bale & Co. lost 3-1 to Belgium on Wednesday evening and will be hoping this non-competitive showdown with Mexico provides an opportunity to fine-tune ahead of Monday's World Cup qualifier with the Czech Republic.

While there is no shame in losing to the no.1 ranked team in Europe, Wales left Belgium disappointed in midweek, their qualifying camping off to a losing start.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from Bet365 where new customers can get up to £100 in Bet Credits Wales: 12/3

Draw: 10/5

Mexico: 8/11 Bet Now T&C Apply

With the clash with Mexico falling just ahead of a key qualifier, Rob Page - in caretaker charge for a fifth game as Ryan Giggs remains under investigation due to an allegation of assault - may opt to name a weakened side so as to avoid injury to star players.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

At Bet365 get up to £100 in Bet Credits

Terms and Conditions: Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Wales v Mexico live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal