Wallemme to combine Congo and Auxerre jobs

"I will have time from the end of the French season on May 20 to continue as planned with the preparations of three [Congo] games in June," said the 44-year-old in a Radio France International interview.

"For me the objective is to try and qualify for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations finals. That would be a very good experience for my coaching career."

Wallemme, previously in charge of Saint-Etienne and Racing Lens, took over the Congo job in August.

He has signed a short-term contract with Auxerre for the last two months of the French season but will return to Africa towards the end of May.

Congo meet Burkina Faso and Niger on successive weekends at the start of June in World Cup qualifiers and then play Uganda away in the second leg of their Africa Cup of Nations first round qualifier.

Wallemme's team won the first leg 3-1 at home last month.

Relegation-threatened Auxerre fired coach Laurent Fournier on Sunday after a run of 11 league games without a victory.