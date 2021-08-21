Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 21 August, 5:30pm BST

Brighton and Watford will both be looking to build on successful opening weekends when they lock horns at the Amex Stadium.

Graham Potter's side fell behind within two minutes of kick-off at Burnley last time out. The Clarets had several chances to extend their lead, but some wasteful finishing kept Brighton in the game. The Seagulls then came on strong in the second half, and quick-fire goals from Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister turned the match on its head.

Brighton were renowned for their profligacy in front of goal last term. They significantly underperformed their xG, and could have finished much higher than 16th had they shown more of a cutting edge. Brighton particularly struggled at home, winning only four of 19 matches at the Amex Stadium. This weekend's meeting with Watford will be a good test of whether they have made any improvements in that regard.

Watford stormed into a 3-0 lead against Aston Villa last weekend. The Hornets were excellent for much of the match, and although they allowed their opponents back into the game in the second half, they successfully weathered the storm and held on for a 3-2 win.

Xisco Munoz's side showcased their attacking threat against Villa, with Ismaila Sarr and summer signing Emmanuel Dennis hitting it off immediately. Those two players could cause problems on the counter-attack on Saturday, and Brighton will have to be wary of their speed in transition.

Josh King will be available for Watford, and Nathaniel Chalobah is also edging closer to fitness. Juraj Kucka will require a late fitness test, but Joao Pedro is definitely out. Xisco is unlikely to make too many changes to the line-up that began the game against Villa.

Brighton will have to make do without Danny Welbeck, Tariq Lamptey, Dan Burn and Joel Veltman. Aaron Connolly is fit again, and Mac Allister's goal and impressive cameo display against Burnley may have earned him a place in Potter's starting XI.

Kick-off is at 5:30pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event the UK.

