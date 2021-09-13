Champions League 2021/22: Who are the favourites for the competition?

Had you have told declared this time last year that you had a tenner on Chelsea to win the Champions League, well, some would have called you mad. They weren't the favourites with any bookies - far from it - with many tipping Sevilla to finish above the Blues in their group.

What a difference a year makes. But Chelsea still aren't the unanimous favourites for the Champions League crown with many bookmakers; bet365, for example, have them down as third-favourite.

PREDICTIONS Who will win the 2021/22 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions

So who's your money? Let's run through the top ten for the title...

Paris Saint-Germain: 10/3

Naturally, any team with a front three of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi is going to be a big pick for a European title.

But PSG have strengthened at the back too, bringing in Gigio Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos. Les Parisiens look star-studded and so you can't get great odds on them lifting the Champions League - but since they've found ways to bottle the tournament on multiple occasions, can they avoid another near-miss?

Manchester City: 7/2

Another "bottler" club when it comes to the crunch matches on the European stage, Manchester City are 9/2 with bet365 - meaning that the two favourites for the Champions League this season have never won it.

City have only added Jack Grealish in the summer but given how convincing they were for the most part across all four competitions last season, they're heavily tipped for big things across four fronts once more. Can Pep Guardiola resist overthinking the big moments?

Chelsea: 7/1

Thomas Tuchel has added the final jigsaw piece in Romelu Lukaku - which sounds bizarre to say of the European champions.

Chelsea have one of the most fearsome squads in Europe with quality in every position and depth across the board. The Blues may well become only the second club to retain the trophy in the modern era - but they're status as outsiders behind City and PSG reflects how difficult achieving such a feat will be.

Bayern Munich: 7/1

Bayern Munich looked utterly unstoppable last season, until the untimely injury of Robert Lewandowski gave PSG an advantage in the quarter-finals. Die Roten have since slipped down the pecking order of European favourites - but that could favour a gambler.

7/1 seems incredibly good odds for an elite European side who have strengthened in a number of areas since winning the competition two years ago. In Julian Nagelsmann, they have a coach who has reached the semi-finals before with an underdog in RB Leipzig: surely, he could be capable of huge things with Bayern...

Liverpool: 9/1

Fans are back in stadiums and that favours Liverpool perhaps more than anyone. Anfield can rock like no other ground on a European night and with Jurgen Klopp's enviable record in European competition, no one really wants a trip to Merseyside.

At 9/1, Liverpool are outsiders for the crown but given how strong they've looked at the start of the season, that could well be great odds. The Reds have the history and they have individuals capable of magical moments.

Manchester United: 9/1

The Champions League was always Cristiano Ronaldo's trophy, isn't it?

Manchester United are 9/1 to win a fourth European title, which seems great odds considering they've bolstered their squad with Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and CR7 himself. The Red Devils have looked strong in the Premier League so far and with a good depth in the squad now, they could well go far in Europe again.

Real Madrid: 14/1

Carlo Ancelotti has already won Real Madrid one Champions League title. The old master is back at the Bernabeu and considering Real got to the semi-finals last year, 14/1 seems excellent odds for Los Blancos.

Real have a habit of expertly managing European ties, after all. They have the experience in their ranks, coupled with exciting young starlets: stranger things have happened than the Galacticos taking the title this year.

Atletico Madrid: 20/1

Atletico look like the strongest team in Spain right now and they're only 20/1 to go all the way in Europe.

Diego Simeone has plenty of firepower along with a famously well-drilled defence: could they be a dark horse for the trophy?

