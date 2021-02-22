New lockdown guidance: What games will football fans be able to go to under new rules?

June 21: that's the date to stick in your diary at the day that the government are hoping to lift all restrictions concerning COVID-19.

With grassroots football set to return in March and stadia to start letting in fans again in May, however, it could be sooner that we start to see some kind of return to normality in the beautiful game. It could be 10,000 fans - or a quarter of the stadium - that's allowed into a game by May 17.

The week before the last day of the Premier League season is currently proposed as the one in which fans will return to grounds. So which games are we all going to be returning for, exactly?

Remember though: Boris Johnson has claimed before that lockdown is set to be defined by "data not dates". This all could change in the following weeks...

Last day of the Premier League season (May 23)

The last day of the Premier League season is set for May 23. Matchday 37 is a week earlier - May 15 - meaning that unless any kick-offs get moved to May 17, then it'll just be a single round of fixtures for each team.

There are some interesting match-ups on the final day of the season. Fulham host Newcastle United in what could be a straight knockout fight for survival; Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa vs Chelsea and West Ham United vs Southampton could all decide who qualifies for Europe, too.

Sadly, the Championship, League One, League Two and the Women's Super League are all due to finish a week earlier.

How many fans could be there? Up to 10,000.

EFL play-offs (finals: May 29-31)

The Football League play-offs, though, could possibly be attended by fans.

May 8 and 9 are set to be the final day of the season for EFL teams. This would mean that the first legs of play-offs would most likely be played before the date of May 17; though there could be fans in for the second round of ties.

The finals at Wembley are scheduled for the last weekend in May.

How many fans could be there? Up to 10,000.

FA Cup final

The FA Cup final itself is set to be held on May 17. This means that it's possible that 10,000 fans may be allowed at Wembley Stadium for the occasion. The 2020 final was the first in the history of the competition to be held behind closed doors.

The semi-finals don't currently have dates, though the draw is set for March 20. It doesn't seem possible that there crowds will be there for those two Wembley showpieces.

How many fans could be there? Up to 10,000.

Euro 2020

With all restrictions hopefully lifted by June 21, the Euros in the summer could see fans able to go to the games staged at Wembley and Hampden Park.

As it stands, England's group game against Scotland at Wembley is on June 18 - which would only partially allow fans - with the final group matches of England against Czech Republic at Wembley and Scotland against Croatia at Hampden Park set for June 22 when all restrictions may have been lifted.

This is, of course, based on the tournament still going ahead in its current format across multiple host countries. UEFA are set to make a decision on how the tournament will go ahead - if at all - in March.

How many fans could be there? Up to 10,000 at first, then possibly full stadiums for games at Wembley and Hampden Park after June 21.

