Fantasy Premier League: How do you score points on FPL?

Your Fantasy Premier League team is going to need points all over the pitch. Because what do points make? Prizes.

But it's not quite as simple as just picking your favourite players - oh, no. You're going to need to work out which players are going to score, assist, get clean sheets and bonus points.

There is the added complication that different positions get different points for different actions. Are you keeping up?

Fear not, we've got the complete list of who scores points for what.

1pt: Any player plays up to 60 minutes

2pts: Any player plays 60 minutes or more (excluding stoppage time)

6pts: Goalkeeper or defender scores

5pts: Midfielder scores

4pts: Forward scores

3pts: Any player gets an assist

4pts: Goalkeeper or defender gets a clean sheet

1pt: Midfielder gets a clean sheet

1pt: Goalkeeper makes three or more saves

5pts: Goalkeeper saves a penalty

-2pts: Any player misses a penalty

3pts: Any player awarded bonus points as the best player in a match

2pts: Any player awarded bonus points as the second-best player in a match

1pt: Any player awarded bonus points as the third-best player in a match

-1pt: For every two goals conceded by a goalkeeper or defender

-1pt: Any player receives a yellow card

-3pt: Any player receives a red card

-2pts: Any player scores an own goal

Clean sheets

You know how clean sheets work. A player will be awarded one for not conceding a goal while on the pitch - but they have to have played 60 minutes (not including stoppage time.

So say you have Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and John Stones of Manchester City in your team. Walker gets substituted on 50 minutes, Dias gets substituted at 65 minutes and City concede their first goal after 80 minutes.

Walker will not get a clean sheet bonus because he didn't play 60 minutes. Dias will get the clean sheet bonus because he played 65 minutes and City didn't concede with him on the pitch. Stones, however, was still on the pitch when the goal went in: despite the fact that he played as long as Dias without conceding, he won't get the clean sheet bonus.

Cards

If a player receives a red card, they will still be penalised for goals conceded by their team, after they've gone for their early bath.

Red card deductions include any points deducted for yellow cards. So you can't be penalised for two yellows, as opposed to a straight red.

Assists

Assists are awarded to the player from the goal-scoring team, who makes the final pass before a goal is scored. That pass doesn't have to be intentional - it can be a flick-on header or a rebound - but if an opposing player has a significant touch on the ball to essentially make an assist, no points are awarded.

Say James Maddison passes the ball to Jamie Vardy to score for Leicester against Arsenal. The ball deflects off Kieran Tierney - but only slightly - so Maddison gets his assist. Up the other end of the pitch, Wesley Fofana passes the ball backwards to his goalkeeper - but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang intercepts it and scores. There's no assist - despite the fact that Fofana basically created the goal.

An assist can be awarded from a rebound, though. Imagine Maddison hits the post and Vardy capitalises on the rebound: that's still an assist to Maddison. Equally, if the ball were to bounce off the goalkeeper - that also counts as a Maddison assist.

According to the Premier League themselves, "Assist points awarded by Opta within Fantasy Premier League are calculated using additional stats which may differ from other websites. For example, some other sites would not show an assist where a player has won a penalty."

In the event of a penalty or free-kick, the player who earned the penalty or free-kick is awarded an assist if a goal is directly scored - but not if he takes it himself. Aubameyang being fouled in the area means he gets an assist, should Nicolas Pepe take and convert the penalty; Aubameyang can't rack up more points by getting fouled and scoring.

"For the avoidance of doubt, points awarded in-game are subject to change up until one hour after the final whistle of the last match of any given day," The Premier League confirms. "Once the points have all been updated on that day, no further adjustments to points will be made."

