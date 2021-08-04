Fantasy Premier League: How does a Free Hit work?

A Free Hit can be used to make as many transfers as you want in Fantasy Premier League - but only for a week, as your team will revert back to how it looked the week before.

The Free Hit is one of your chips, alongside the Wildcard, the Triple Captain and Bench Boost. You can use it once a season to make unlimited transfers to your 15-man squad and like the Wildcard, the Free Hit is used when confirming transfers. It cannot be cancelled once confirmed.

Any free transfers that you'd already made for that gameweek, however, will be lost. You'll then get the standard one free transfer for the following Gameweek, as your squad returns to normal - and price changes won't be affected from using the Free Hit.

So when do you use your Free Hit? That's entirely up to you.

Some managers choose to use the chip to just try some different for a week, while others wait until players get two matches in a gameweek in order to bring in some fresh stars likely to play twice across one week.

Of course, injury and suspension can ravage a squad too - and the Free Hit plays into this.

The chip is particularly useful for short-term gains. While a lot of FPL is focused around building for gameweeks ahead, the Free Hit allows you to make quick decisions with only the next game in mind.

