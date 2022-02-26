Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Saturday 26 February, 12.30pm GMT

Tottenham will be looking to get back on track following their midweek loss to Burnley when they take on Leeds in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Antonio Conte cast doubt on his future as Spurs boss after his team’s 1-0 defeat at Turf Moor. “From the first day I arrived here I want to help Tottenham,” the Italian said in his post-match press conference. “I repeat: I am too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way, and also take my salary.”

Tottenham have lost four of their last five Premier League games, and although they are still in the race to qualify for the Champions League, the north Londoners are now outsiders to finish in the top four.

Leeds are in a worrying situation too. A 6-0 demolition by Liverpool in midweek means the Whites now have the worst goal difference in the division. Three points above the bottom three, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now involved in the relegation battle.

They go into this game with an even worse record as Tottenham, having collected only one point from the last 15 available. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing the Premier League’s leakiest defence – Leeds have conceded 56 goals this term, more than any other team in the top flight.

Tottenham will once again have to make do without Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga, while Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to be out for up to three weeks after his enforced substitution against Burnley. Conte could make other changes to his starting XI after the loss in Lancashire, with Sergio Reguilon in line to return at left-back.

Leeds will be unable to call upon the services of Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford, all of whom remain sidelined through injury. Robin Koch will be involved again after concussion and Diego Llorente is also available, but Sam Greenwood and Leo Hjelde will miss out.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 26 February, and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com