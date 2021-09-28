PSG v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

PSG v Manchester City live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 28 September, 8pm BST

Looking for a PSG v Manchester City live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.

The Champions League returns this week, and the standout game of Matchday 2 is a heavyweight clash from the Parc des Princes, where two of Europe's richest clubs face off on Tuesday night.

It's a repeat of last season's semi-final, which City won 4-1 on aggregate. PSG lost the tie and rather last their heads too, having a player sent off in both legs.

Mauricio Pochettino's side made an underwhelming start to their 2021/22 European campaign, drawing 1-1 away to Club Brugge in their Group A opener.

City, by contrast, beat RB Leipzig 6-3 in a goal-fest at the Etihad Stadium. It was the joint-fifth highest-scoring game in Champions League history.

The big news coming out of the PSG camp is that Lionel Messi could miss a reunion with Pep Guardiola as he's suffering from bone bruising. Marco Verratti and summer arrival Sergio Ramos look set to remain sidelined, while Angel Di Maria is still suspended following his red card in the second leg of the aforementioned semi-final.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan are minor doubts for City, who produced a masterclass to defeat Thomas Tuchel's previously unbeaten Chelsea - their conquerors in last season's final - in the Premier League on Saturday.

This will be the sixth meeting between the sides; PSG are yet to record a win.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

