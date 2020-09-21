You have five minutes and 37 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every manager and captain in the Premier League this season?

Scoring three goals in a football match is considered the most impressive thing that you could possibly achieve. Apart from dispossessing Thiago Alcantara, perhaps.

Hat-tricks, schmat-tricks. These fellas have managed even better individual blitzes in their Premier League careers – eight players more than once.

Only five players have managed five-goal hauls, but each of the men below have gone beyond merely earning the match ball in a top-flight match.

Can you name them all?

NOW READ...

COMMENT Does Jose Mourinho see himself in Joe Hart? Tottenham's men seem trapped on the wrong side of history

IN THE MAG Season Preview 2020/21! EVERY team rated in our 196-page summer special

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world