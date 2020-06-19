Quiz! Can you name the 30 youngest goalscorers in the Premier League this season?

Six minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you get 25 correct answers in our midseason 2019-20 Premier League quiz?

Is it FourFourTwo, or are footballers getting younger every year?

Some of them are, that's for sure. As we edge into the 2020s, we're starting to see that the youngest lads turning out in the Premier League weren't even born last century.

We don't know about you, but it makes us feel pretty old to know that on the day that Manchester United's youngest scorer this season was born, Kylie Minogue's 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' was number one. Surely that wasn't that long ago?

They're only going to get younger too; kids who are too young to remember Zidane headbutting Materazzi, the Invincibles and Jose Mourinho's "Special one" press conference. How time flies...

While you're here, why not subscribe to the mag - for just £20, you can get six months of the world's finest football magazine with a FREE Juice Power Bank (worth £29.95)

NOW READ...

RANKED! The 50 best players of the Premier League season so far

MANCHESTER UNITED Bruno Fernandes's remarkable story – the Manchester United star's rise, told by those who know him

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world