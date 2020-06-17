Quiz! Can you name this season's stat-leaders for each Premier League club?

Ten minutes on the clock, 80 players to guess - we're looking for four stats-leaders per club.

Remember the 2019/20 Premier League season? What a ride.

Thankfully, however, the season is back today. Those friends and family that we've quarantined with - no need to talk to them anymore. No need for boring Zoom quizzes or gardening just to pass the time. Life, once again, has meaning.

Since it's been a while since we saw any top-flight English football, we thought we'd put it to you - do you remember who was leading the stats for every club in the league?

We've tallied up the players with the most goals, assists, passes and tackles. All we want you to do is tell us who's leading the charts at every team for every variable.

