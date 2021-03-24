The 100 greatest-ever club football badges

You can blame the English for AC Milan. Expats Alfred Edwards and Herbert Kilpin started the organisation as a cricket and football club - that’s why the spelling of the city remains anglicised to this day. Fitting, then, that the cross of St. George finds its way into the emblem of the team.

The red cross is the Milanese flag, the stripes represent the team’s shirts and the “ACM” stands for… well, you know. It’s the most famous oval in the world - along with the cricket ground, of course.