Who are the Premier League captains for 2021/22?
Half of the players who will wear the armband for their clubs next season are English
Captaining a club is about setting the right standards on and off the pitch, which others seek to emulate.
It shows that a player has the respect of their manager and teammates, and is trusted to lead by example.
English football culture traditionally puts a lot of emphasis on the role of the captain, at least in comparison to other countries in Europe.
Being asked to wear the armband is considered a great honour, signifying leadership, influence and authority.
In the modern game, it increasingly involves other responsibilities, not limited to training and matchdays.
Captains are expected to help new signings to integrate with the squad and settle in the area, making them feel at home from the start.
They maintain group morale, arrange activities and collect fines, ensuring that all players feel part of the squad and understand what’s expected of them.
This can be done in different ways and the choice of captain will often reflect the culture of a particular club and the values a manager wants to instil.
In the last year or so, Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson has been praised for his role in co-ordinating his fellow Premier League captains’ response to crucial issues.
He led on the #PlayersTogether campaign, which raised £4million for the NHS, and has been a vocal advocate of taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Here are the 20 Premier League captains for the upcoming season:
Arsenal – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Aston Villa – Jack Grealish
Brentford – Pontus Jansson
Brighton and Hove Albion – Lewis Dunk
Burnley – Ben Mee
Chelsea – Cesar Azpilicueta
Crystal Palace – Luke Milivojevic
Everton – Seumas Coleman
Leeds United – Liam Cooper
Leicester City – Kasper Schmeichel
Liverpool – Jordan Henderson
Manchester City – Fernandinho
Manchester United – Harry Maguire
Newcastle United – Jamaal Lascelles
Norwich City – Grant Hanley
Southampton – James Ward-Prowse
Tottenham Hotspur – Hugo Lloris
Watford – Troy Deeney
West Ham United – Mark Noble
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Conor Coady
