Arsenal transfer news: AC Milan and Atletico Madrid challenge Gunners for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal will face competition from top clubs in Italy, Germany and Spain in their efforts to sign Fiorentina starlet Dusan Vlahovic this summer, say reports.

The 21-year-old has hit a rich vein of form in Serie A recently, including a superb hat-trick against Benevento earlier this month.

Vlahovic has come onto the radar of Gunners scouts, but the Premier League side are far from the only big club to have shown interest, according to Calciomercato.

AC Milan and Roma are determined to keep the Serbia international in Serie A, while La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are in the race along with German side RB Leipzig.

Vlahovic is enjoying his best season since joining the Viola from Partizan Belgrade in the summer of 2018.

He has scored 12 goals in 27 Serie A games, but the man who has got the best out of him, head coach Cesare Prandelli, resigned from his post last week with the Florence club struggling.

Fiorentina are still not completely clear of relegation trouble, as they currently sit in 14th place with 10 games remaining, seven points clear of the drop zone.

