Trending

Champions League draw: Manchester City face Paris Saint-Germain

By

Elsewhere Manchester United face their Europa League conquerors Villarreal, Chelsea draw Juventus and Liverpool face a trip to Madrid to play Atletico

Champions League
(Image credit: Getty)

Champions League favourites Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will face off in Group A of this season's competition in a mouthwatering clash.

The tie sees Pep Guardiola head-to-head with protege Lionel Messi, as the two richest sides in Europe square off - and should City land Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7 goes up against his old foe Messi once more.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are set for a swift reunion with Villarreal, the side who beat the Red Devils in last year's Europa League. United also play Atalanta and Young Boys. Holders Chelsea have a trip to Juventus, while Zenit gives them a chance to visit host final Saint-Petersburg in the group stage.

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid and Porto, who Jurgen Klopp has previous played in knockout ties for the Reds, while a trip to the San Siro against AC Milan completes their draw. 

The draw in full

Group A

Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
RB Leipzig
Club Brugge

Group B

Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Porto
AC Milan 

Group C

Sporting
Borussia Dortmund
Ajax
Besiktas

Group D

Inter Milan
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E

Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Benfica
Dynamo Kiev

Group F

Villarreal
Manchester United
Atalanta
Young Boys

Group G

Lille
Sevilla
Red Bull Salzburg
Wolfsburg

Group H

Chelsea
Juventus
Zenit Saint Petersburg
Malmo