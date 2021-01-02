Chelsea v Man City live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Chelsea v Man City live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 3 January, 4.30pm GMT

Manchester City return to Premier League action against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side were not in action in midweek, as their scheduled clash with Everton was postponed following an outbreak of coronavirus in the camp. The club announced on Wednesday that there had been no new infections in the latest round of testing, and at the time of writing their meeting with Chelsea is expected to go ahead.

City have been going about their business quietly in recent weeks, and they have not been as free-flowing and entertaining to watch so far this season. Nevertheless, a 2-0 victory over Newcastle last time out extended their unbeaten run to six matches, while the clean sheet was their seventh of the campaign. No team in the division has conceded fewer goals to date than City, who are seven points adrift of top spot with two games in hand.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa on Monday, which means they have now won only one of their last five games. Frank Lampard’s charges have slipped to sixth place in the standings as a result, although just four points separate them from second spot. Chelsea are expected to get closer to the top this term, so the pressure is on Lampard to arrest his side’s slide.

Chelsea will probably have to make do without Reece James and Hakim Ziyech, both of whom are doubts for this fixture. Timo Werner began the Villa game on the bench and may have to make do with a place among the substitutes once more, with Olivier Giroud likely to start ahead of Tammy Abraham.

City will be unable to call upon the services of Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker, who both tested positive for COVID. More players could also be out for the same reason, but their identities have not yet been made public. Ilkay Gundogan should shake off a knock in time to feature, though.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Chelsea v Man City live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Bukayo Saka assist. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

FourFourTwo's brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support

A cheaper option

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

