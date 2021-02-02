Kilmarnock v Celtic live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world

Kilmarnock v Celtic live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 2 February, 7.45pm GMT

Celtic must beat struggling Kilmarnock on Tuesday if they are to keep any faint hope of cutting the yawning gap to Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers alive.

The pressure on Bhoys boss Neil Lennon increased further after his side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to St Mirren on Saturday, their first home league defeat in the fixture since 1990.

Celtic have now picked up one win in their last six Premiership games, a run of form that has left them 23 points behind Rangers in top spot.

They have two games in hand over their rivals, this being one, but the supporters’ dreams of 10 in a row look to be dead and buried already.

Kilmarnock have problems of their own, however, having fired boss Alex Dyer after surrendering a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against St Johnstone on the weekend.

It was Killie’s third consecutive defeat and left them in ninth place, four points above Ross County in the relegation play-off spot.

Kirk Broadfoot, Stuart Findlay and Calum Waters are injured for Kilmarnock, while Greg Kiltie and Youssouf Mulumbu are doubts.

For Celtic, Christopher Jullien remains sidelined and James Forrest is yet to reach full fitness.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Use a VPN to watch a Kilmarnock v Celtic live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal