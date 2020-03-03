Barcelona prepare mega cash-plus-players bid for Inter's Lautaro Martinez

The Argentina international’s superb form for the Nerazzurri this season has caught the eye of the La Liga champions, who see him as the long-term heir to Luis Suarez.

Diario Sport reports that the Catalan club will test Inter’s resolve with an offer of €70 million plus Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo.

However, Real Madrid are also understood to be eager to sign the 22-year-old, who has scored 16 goals for the Italians this season.

Manchester United and Manchester City have also been linked with a move for the striker, who is said to have a release clause of €111 million which is only valid between 1 and 15 July.

Barca hope to tempt the player to the Camp Nou with a €7m per year deal that would treble his current earnings.

Martinez currently has a contract until June 2023 in Milan and has struck up a fruitful partnership with Romelu Lukaku this season, his second campaign with the club since arriving from Racing Club in 2018 for €24m.

Barcelona are also keen on bringing in Valencia winger Ferran Torres, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign and his employers are eager to tie him down to a new contract, with Liverpool and Real Madrid also hovering.

