Manchester United report: Enquiry made for former City star in hunt for new forward

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is on Manchester United’s shortlist in their hunt for a new forward, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag’s Old Trafford reign gets underway on Sunday when United face Brighton at home in their opening game of the Premier League season.

But their transfer activity is unlikely to be finished yet, and the Mirror (opens in new tab)reports that an enquiry has been made to Bayern about Sane’s availability.

(Image credit: PA)

The former Manchester City man has struggled to break into the starting side in Bavaria and began the new campaign on the bench on Friday night.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1, with new signing Sadio Mane among the scorers, while Sane came off the bench for the final 25 minutes to set up their final goal.

Mane’s arrival could restrict Sane’s game time this season, and he has only started 40 league matches over the last two seasons in Germany since leaving City.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

United are said to still be interested in Ajax’s Antony, despite the Dutch club’s reluctance to let the Brazilian go, but Sane is also under consideration.

Sane spent four years at City between 2016 and 2020, winning two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

Three new players have been added to Ten Hag’s squad ahead of the season opener against the Seagulls: Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.

More Manchester United stories

The end of the transfer window is set to be busy for Manchester United, with four more signings targeted. As many as six defenders could leave the club, too.

The Frenkie de Jong saga continues to tick over. Cristiano Ronaldo would reportedly be unhappy if De Jong commanded a higher wage than him, while Chelsea also have an interest in the Dutchman – and a plan to hijack his move. Sergino Dest – another Ajax star under Ten Hag who moved to Barcelona – is also an option, while potential Ronaldo replacement Benjamin Sesko has been linked.

Benjamin Pavard has apparently been offered to United by Bayern Munich, while another Bundesliga star is also on the shortlist. Meanwhile, Dean Henderson has criticised his treatment at Old Trafford last season.