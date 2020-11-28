Manchester United transfer news: Hakan Calhanoglu “90 per cent likely” to leave AC Milan for Old Trafford next summer

Manchester United have begun talks to sign AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and have a 90 per cent chance of securing his signature for next season, according to reports.

The Turkey international has been linked with a Premier League switch as he approaches the end of his contract with the Italian giants, which expires in June 2021.

Calhanoglu has been rejuvenated under coach Stefano Pioli this year, helping to fire the Rossoneri to the top of the Serie A table.

But according to Christian Falk, head of football at German outlet Bild, the playmaker’s future lies in England.

“According to our information, the first talks between Manchester and the entourage of Calhanoglu about a transfer in 2021 already took place this summer,” he told Sempre Milan.

“At that time, things were already very advanced. This is supported by the fact that the management rejected an offer from Juventus for an immediate transfer in 2020 shortly before the end of the transfer deadline.

“At the moment it’s about the exact salary for the transfer. Calhanoglu has the big advantage that he is a free agent.”

When asked about the percentage chance of Calhanoglu being a United player next season, Falk replied: “90 per cent.”

