Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers update on Juan Mata's future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he is not sure where Juan Mata will be playing his football next season.

The Spanish playmaker is out of contract this summer and has been linked with a move away when he becomes a free agent.

Mata has struggled for game time at Manchester United this season, making just four starts in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea man turns 33 in April and may seek a return to Spain at the end of the campaign.

And Solskjaer concedes he does not know whether Mata will be offered a new deal at Old Trafford.

"The decision is very difficult every time with Juan,” he said. “You know he's got the quality. If he plays, he scores goals, he's contributed this season.

"Then again, we've had other players who have taken his role as well - Mason [Greenwood] has done well in that position, Paul [Pogba] now, and Juan really contributes in and around the group.

"So it's one of those that I have discussions with all the time, it's difficult to leave him out but unfortunately that's where it is at the moment, so no decision has been made there yet."

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard is still keen to leave United on loan before the January transfer window closes.

According to talkSPORT , Tottenham, Sheffield United and West Ham are all interested in signing the former England international on a temporary basis.

However, United remain reluctant to further reduce their squad size as they target success on multiple fronts.

A 2-1 defeat of Fulham on Wednesday moved Solskjaer’s side back to the top of the Premier League, while they are also still in the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Lingard is not in Solskjaer’s long-term plans but the Norwegian nevertheless wants to keep hold of him this month.

