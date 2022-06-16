Premier League 2022/23 fixture list: Everything you need to know about the coming season
The Premier League fixture list has been released for 2022/23 – when do Liverpool play City, who has the easiest start and who can finish strongest? FFT reveals all
The Premier League fixture list for the 2022/23 season has been released and fans are chomping at the bit to find out who their team are facing first, which weekends they need to keep free and how their team could fare over the coming year.
Here FFT has pooled together everything you need to know about the 2022/23 fixture list, including when Liverpool play Manchester City, when the key derbies will be and which teams have the easiest run ins.
First thing's first, the clash of the titans...
When do Liverpool play Manchester City?
Liverpool and Manchester City have been fiercely battling out for top-flight supremacy over the past three seasons, with last season's battle going down to the final day. Man City clinched victory by a single point and many expect next campaign to go down to the wire again.
With that in mind, fans will want to clear their scheduled on Saturday, October 15 and Saturday, April 1, with the juggernauts facing off at Anfield on the former weekend and the Etihad on the latter.
October 15 should lay down an early marker in the title race, with Liverpool hoping to get one over on their foes in the standings well before Christmas. The later matches ch, however, could prove decisive should the teams still be neck and neck as the season enters the home straight.
