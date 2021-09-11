Arsenal v Norwich City live stream: How to watch the Premier League game from anywhere in the world

Arsenal v Norwich City live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 11 September, 3pm BST

Arsenal are under huge pressure to pick up their first win of the season when they face Norwich on Saturday.

The Gunners have slumped to defeat in each of their three matches so far, and a fourth reverse could be fatal for Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard appears to retain the backing of the Arsenal hierarchy for now, but it is inevitable that his position will come under fresh scrutiny if the team does not start winning soon. There are some mitigating circumstances - Arsenal have already had to face Chelsea and Manchester City, last season's Champions League semi-finalists - but excuses will only be tolerated for so long.

Arsenal's worst ever start to a season came in 1953/54, when they collected one point from their first four games. Defeat here, then, would see this campaign enter the history books. Arsenal must show a clearer attacking identity, and Arteta will hope his players can cut out the sloppy defensive errors that have cost the side too often throughout this tenure. The Gunners must not waste this opportunity to belatedly kick-start their season.

Norwich are also yet to pick up a point this term, although it is much more understandable in their case. The fixture computer has not been at all kind to the Canaries, who have succumbed to Liverpool, Leicester and Manchester City - three of last season's top five.

Despite Arsenal's recent struggles, Daniel Farke will not necessarily be expecting his side to get off the mark this weekend. In many ways Norwich have nothing to lose at the Emirates Stadium, and that could make them dangerous opponents for Arsenal.

Arteta will have to make do without Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny for the visit of the Canaries. Ben White, Eddie Nketiah and Thomas Partey are available again, but Emile Smith Rowe, Sead Kolasinac and Takehiro Tomiyasu will undergo late fitness tests.

Norwich will be unable to call upon the services of Sam Byram, Josh Sargent, Christoph Zimmerman and Dimitris Giannoulis. Kenny McLean, Przemyslaw Placheta, Bali Mumba and Christos Tzolis will need to be assessed before kick-off.

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

