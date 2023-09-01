Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream and match preview, Saturday 2 September, 3pm BST

Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream? We've got you covered. Brentford vs Bournemouth is not being shown in the UK.

Brentford will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season when they take on Bournemouth this weekend.

Thomas Frank's side have taken five points from a possible nine so far. They drew 2-2 with Tottenham on the opening weekend, before a particularly enjoyable 3-0 victory over west London rivals Fulham in gameweek two. Brentford were then held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace last time out.

The Bees have coped well without Ivan Toney up to now. Suspended until mid-January, the striker scored around a third of Brentford's goals last term. However, a front three of Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade has contributed six strikes so far.

Bournemouth are yet to win a Premier League game under new manager Andoni Iraola, although they did beat Swansea 3-2 in the EFL Cup in midweek. The Cherries have played some good football at times but they will be desperate to get off the mark sooner rather than later.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Brentford will be without Shandon Baptiste and Josh Dasilva, but Mikkel Damsgaard could be included in the matchday squad. Thomas Strakosha is nursing a knock but would not have started anyway.

Bournemouth will have to make do without Alex Scott, Adam Smith, Dango Outtara, Tyler Adams, Marcus Tavernier, Emiliano Marcondes and Ryan Fredericks. The lengthy injury list is certainly not making Iraola's job any easier.

Form

Brentford: DWD

Bournemouth: DLL

Referee

Robert Madley will be the referee for Brentford vs Bournemouth. His assistants will be Marc Perry and Steve Meredith, with Robert Jones the fourth official. Paul Tierney is the VAR, with Neil Davies the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Brentford vs Bournemouth will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, which has a capacity of 17,250.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford vs Bournemouth kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 2 September in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.