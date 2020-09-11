Quiz! Can you name the top 100 players in FIFA 21?

Eight minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess.

The FIFA series isn't the definitive list of how good footballers actually are... but it's not a bad basis to work from when listing the biggest clubs' biggest talents.

Unsurprisingly, the usual suspects supply most of the top 100.

It's Bayern Munich, PSG, Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid for most of the players on the list. Are those players really that good? Or is some of it big club bias?

That's for you to argue about on Twitter. All we want you to do today is tell us the top-rated century of players in this year's game.

