Quiz! Can you name every player to have played under both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola?

You've got four minutes to name the 12 players to have played for both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola

In this month's issue of FourFourTwo, we take a look back at the extraordinary career of Jose Mourinho, and get the inside scoop for those who know him best. The Special One has won titles, and made a few enemies, wherever he's coached, but it's his rivalry with Pep Guardiola which really stands out.

Mourinho and Guardiola are two of world football's most decorated and celebrated coaches. They're also are bitter rivals with vastly differing footballing philosophies. Despite this fact, a number of players have turned out for both coaches down the years. Can you name all 12 of them in just four minutes?

