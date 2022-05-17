Quiz! Can you name the most valuable player in the world of every age between 17 and 37?

Six minutes on the clock, 21 players to guess.

Is it FFT… or are footballers getting younger?

Back in our day, the Premier League was full of Teddy Sheringhams and Ian Wrights – stars who had been around seemingly since before football was invented (back in 1992, of course). It was a better time. A time where you could convince yourself that you could still turn pro even in your early 20s.

Well, times change, indeed. The Teddys and Wrightys didn't last forever and in their wake, wonderkids have taken charge. As today's quiz proves, there are still a few stars flying the flag for elder statesmen but it's all about the youth these days.

We've listed out the most valuable player according to Transfermarkt of every age between 17 and 37. Can you tell us who they are?

