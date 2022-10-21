Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream and match preview, Saturday 22 October, 12.30pm BST

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream and match preview

Looking for a Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered.

Jurgen Klopp's side made it two wins on the bounce in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over West Ham (opens in new tab) in the midweek round of fixtures.

It was not the most complete performance from the Reds, who relied on Alisson Becker to keep West Ham at bay. But although David Moyes felt his side were deserving of a point on the balance of play, West Ham were ultimately unable to break through the Liverpool (opens in new tab) rearguard.

That victory, together with the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City (opens in new tab) a few days earlier, will give Klopp's team renewed confidence going into the weekend. The Liverpool boss is unlikely to revise his opinion that the Reds are out of the title race, but they have at least managed to close the gap to the top four in recent days.

Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) have still only won one match this term, but they did at least manage to pick up a point against Brighton (opens in new tab) on Tuesday. A 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium leaves Steve Cooper's charges in the bottom three, but a second clean sheet of the campaign was welcome for the struggling promoted side.

Liverpool will have to make do without Luis Diaz, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Diogo Jota, but Ibrahima Konate could be fit enough to return to the matchday squad after injury. Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Harvey Elliott will hope to be back in the starting XI after beginning the victory over West Ham on the bench.

Nottingham Forest will be unable to call upon the services of Omar Richards, Jack Colback and Moussa Niakhate for Saturday's early kick-off in the Premier League. Lewis O'Brien could feature after illness, but Renan Lodi and Harry Toffolo are fitness doubts.

Form

Nottingham Forest: DLDLL

Liverpool: WWLDD

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool.

Stadium

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool will be played at the City Ground.

Other games

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton vs Crystal Palace and Chelsea vs Manchester United will also take place on Saturday, albeit with different kick-off times.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 22 October and it is being shown on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, and FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.