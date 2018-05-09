Quiz! Can you name the 51 highest goalscorers across Europe’s top five leagues this season?

From the predictable predators who bang in the goals every season to Europe’s surprise packages, each of these players has scored 13 or more goals in La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga in 2017/18.

That takes us to 51 players – just over a half-century of Europe’s most deadly marksmen to feature in the continent's top five divisions. While 13 goals might not sound like a hatful, it’s a tough total to reach on league goals alone.

Only one side can boast four players on this list – they’re French… but it isn’t actually PSG, smartypants. Nope, it’s Lyon. Even free-scoring Manchester City and Liverpool can only boast two players apiece on this list.

A perfect score of 51 is near impossible – anything above 30 is a damn impressive effort – but we’ve given you 10 minutes to try to name as many as possible. Let us know your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best totals, if you don’t give answers away – and please fry your pals’ brains by challenging them while you’re at it.

