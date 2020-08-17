Quiz! Can you name the Champions League all-time stats leaders?

Eight minutes on the clock, 60 players to guess across three categories.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Bayern Munich XIs from their last three Champions Leagues finals?

It used to be that if you performed in a World Cup, you go down in history. And that's still true, really. Ask Miroslav Klose.

But these days, the Champions League is the barometer of a footballer's greatness. The biggest and best players in modern history have turned it on under the bright lights and in front of a European gaze.

Ever since the money started rolling into football in the 90s, ever since the "star ball" was born and ever since we first heard the operatic bars of "These are the champions", there's been something special about this competition. But who's made it what it is today?

We've listed out three categories of Champions League/European Cup stats. Can you tell us the top 20 for each?

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE When Leeds' Class of '92 punished Stuttgart for a big night in Barcelona

MANCHESTER CITY Is Pep Guardiola holding Manchester City back in the Champions League? How his biggest weakness is linked to his greatest strength

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world