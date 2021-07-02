Quiz! Can you name the Premier League's most capped Euro 2020 players?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

It's somewhat bizarre that a player as good as Aymeric Laporte was completely uncapped until June 4 this year.

Aymeric is 27 years old. He may over 160 appearances for Athletic Bilbao and has won Premier League titles at Manchester City - yet France never came in for him, hence his switch across the Pyrenees to hook up with La Roja.

Their loss, we guess. Still, we're going to be focussing on caps - and lots of them - for this quiz.

This is the list of the most capped Prem players who went to the European Championship this summer. Can you name them?

