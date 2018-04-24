Quiz! How many of the 50 players with at least four Champions League goals + assists this season can you name?

Liverpool are on the verge of a third Champions League final since 2005, after Tuesday night's stonking 5-2 victory over Roma at Anfield.

The Reds have thoroughly entertained en route in 2017/18, sinking 38 goals across their 11 matches – so it's no surprise that four of their players feature in this quiz (five if you count the man who jumped ship in January, and so couldn't play for his new club in this year's edition). Two players alone added four goals + assists apiece to their piles last night.

No smiley face sticker for naming the star below who's plundered 15 goals alone in the competition this year – and counting – but how about the player who's just broken the all-time record for Champions League assists in single season? What a great bloke.

Anyway, we've put 10 minutes on the clock for you to name as many of these deadly danger men as you can. When you're done, tell us your scores @FourFourTwo and we'll challenge our other followers to topple you. Why not share it with some friends too?

* Denotes player has leftclub

(Please note: Adblockers may stop you from seeing this quiz, so please turn them off while you're on our site. Thanks!)

