Looking for a Scotland vs Ukraine live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need

Scotland will go top of Group B1 with two games to spare if they beat Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday.

Steve Clarke’s side are currently a point behind their upcoming opponents in the race for promotion to League A. They began their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Armenia, before a 3-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland in Dublin dampened the mood around Hampden. But Scotland bounced back from that reverse to thrash Armenia 4-1 on the road, leaving them in contention for first place in the group.

There is still plenty of work to do, though. Scotland have a double-header with Ukraine over the next week and they must also squeeze in a home game against Ireland. And while Clarke and his charges will be eyeing top spot, Scotland are not yet mathematically safe from relegation to League C. There is everything still to play for in Group B1.

Ukraine are in pole position to win promotion after collecting seven points from the first nine available. They edged out Ireland 1-0 in their first outing of the 2022/23 Nations League, before strolling to a 3-0 home win against Armenia. A 1-1 draw with Ireland in their last encounter means Oleksandr Petrakov’s side are the favourites to finish top, despite having to play their home games in Poland after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Newcastle (opens in new tab) winger Ryan Fraser has earned a recall to the Scotland squad for the upcoming internationals, while Kieran Tierney is also back following some injury issues. However, star man Andy Robertson is sidelined after hurting his knee.

Ukraine have been dealt a major blow with Oleksandr Zinchenko ruled out of the September internationals due to injury. Mykola Shaparenko, Denys Harmash, Denys Popov and Artem Besedin have also failed to make the cut, but Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Ruslan Malinovskyi are among the high-profile names included.

Form

Scotland: WLWLD

Ukraine: DWWLW

Referee

Italian Maurizio Mariani will be the referee for Scotland vs Ukraine.

Stadium

Scotland vs Ukraine is being played at Hampden Park.

Other games

Scotland vs Ukraine is a catch-up game, after earlier fixtures were postponed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Scotland will play Ireland in this Nations League group on Saturday, September 24, while Ukraine will play Armenia.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday September 21 and is being shown by ITV4 and Premier Sports 1 in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports (opens in new tab) are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision (opens in new tab) for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab), you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League gae – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.