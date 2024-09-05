The Ultimate Fulham quiz
Ready for the Ultimate Fulham quiz? Let's delve into the lore of the Cottage
Time for a football quiz, we reckon. Here’s the ultimate Fulham quiz for the west Londoner in your life.
Fulham have a long history and we’re looking to test you on it. From the early days of the cottage to Europa League journeys, we want to delve into the Whites’ core memories.
Do you know your John Collins from your Collins John? That's the question.
You’ll face 40 questions about all things Fulham Football Club with these teasers. No rush to answer, as there’s no time limit.
This quiz spans the history of the club, too. We want to know whether you recall the managers, players, goals and even the statues that have made this team what it is today.
If you need a hint, just sign in to Kwizly below and click the hint button to remove one of the four multiple-choice options. There’s no limit on how many hints you can use. Aren’t we nice?
Compete with friends and share your results @FourFourTwo. Let’s kick off!
The Ultimate Fulham quiz
